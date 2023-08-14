Safety a concern after multiple shootings in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A string of shootings in the Watsonville area has some people living there wondering what's happening to the city they once believed was safe to live in.

Within the last two weeks, at least three shootings have taken place. Two of them deadly.

People living along Gino's Court said an additional shooting happened there Saturday night.

Evidence placards and police tape was up as the investigation took place Saturday.

Police have not confirmed the activity there on Saturday night but neighbors say they heard gunshots.

"I didn't see anything, but my wife heard one gunshot, actually three gunshots.” said one neighbor who preferred to remain anonymous out of fear for their safety.

Watsonville Mayor Eduardo Montesino issued a statement regarding crime in the area saying "we need a safe community. We are cooperating with the community and getting the people responsible is critical."

Last week, police were able to arrest the suspect in a deadly shooting after a lengthy standoff.

Another deadly shooting the week before that has not led to an arrest. People in Watsonville want the violence to stop.

"Everybody needs to have caution, and think twice before you do something, and don't tear each other down.” said Raphael Mora.

Neighbors said they want to live in the Watsonville they once knew. The mayor said doing so is a community effort and any witnesses should come forward to help with any investigation.