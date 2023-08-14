Pacific Grove Unified School District looking for community input on superintendent search

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-The Pacific Grove Unified School District is searching for a new superintendent and asking for community input.

The district will be hosting two open forums to gather community input on the search. The forums will be held on Wednesday August 16 and Thursday August 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the district office located on 435 Hillcrest Avenue.

The meetings will be available on Zoom as well.

The district has been searching for a permanent superintendent since Dr. Ralph Porras left in June to take his new role as deputy superintendent for the Monterey County Office of Education. Josh Jorn is currently serving as interim superintendent.