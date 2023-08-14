Skip to Content
Top Stories

Pacific Grove Unified School District looking for community input on superintendent search

PGUSD
By
Published 6:51 PM

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-The Pacific Grove Unified School District is searching for a new superintendent and asking for community input.

The district will be hosting two open forums to gather community input on the search. The forums will be held on Wednesday August 16 and Thursday August 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the district office located on 435 Hillcrest Avenue.

The meetings will be available on Zoom as well.

The district has been searching for a permanent superintendent since Dr. Ralph Porras left in June to take his new role as deputy superintendent for the Monterey County Office of Education. Josh Jorn is currently serving as interim superintendent.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content