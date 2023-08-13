Skip to Content
Williams Fire in South Monterey County holds at five acres

today at 11:22 AM
Published 3:27 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Weather conditions have proved favorable for CAL FIRE BEU as firefighters said they've been able to hold the fire at five acres.

CAL FIRE said the fire is 40 percent contained at this time.

Crews will spend the day cooling any hot spots and improving control lines near the fire in the Williams Hill area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Forward progress on the Williams Fire has stopped at three to five acres

BRADLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON AUG. 13, 2023 AT 5:54 PM- CAL FIRE BEU has said forward progress has stopped on the Williams Fire at three to five acres.

CAL FIRE said that the fire is in the brush which has made it difficult for them to strengthen control lines.

Crews originally responded to the fire around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

No structures were threatned as a result of the fire.

Original Story

CAL FIRE BEU is currently responding to a vegetation fire on Williams Hill on Sunday afternoon.

CAL FIRE said that the Williams Fire is burning at three to four acres and is 10 percent contained. There are no structures threatened at the moment.

This story will continue to be updated.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

