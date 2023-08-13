UPDATE: Remains found at Castle Rock park confirmed to be missing Saratoga teen, family confirms on Instagram

UPDATE, AUGUST 14, 8:15 a.m.- The human remains found near Castle Rock Park during a search for a missing Saratoga teenager is confirmed to be 17-year-old Katherine Schneider. That's according to an Instagram post made Sunday night by her mother, Nola Schneider.

"It's with heavy hearts that we must announce the devastating news that our beloved Katie Schneider has passed away in a car accident. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office informed us that Katie’s remains were found in the vicinity of her vehicle in a ravine near Castle Rock State Park," said the post. "At this time, the circumstances surrounding the heartbreaking incident are still under investigation."

The post thanks all those involved in trying to search for the 17-years-old.

The mother also stated on the post that they are asking for privacy at this time as their family grieves.

BY KTVU STAFF

SARATOGA, Calif. - Human remains were found near the missing Saratoga teen's car in Santa Clara County.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced the finding of human remains near Castle Rock State Park. The car of 17-year-old Katherine Schneider was found on Skyline Boulevard in the same general area.

Katherine was last seen July 5 leaving her home. Her white Honda Accord was found Monday unoccupied.

Officials have not confirmed if the human remains are Katherine's and are awaiting confirmation from the county's Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

Katherine is described as a white female standing at 5 feet 5 inches and is approximately 115 pounds.

She has straight blonde mid-back-length hair and blue eyes.