Human remains found near missing Saratoga teen’s car

BY KTVU STAFF

SARATOGA, Calif. - Human remains were found near the missing Saratoga teen's car in Santa Clara County.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced the finding of human remains near Castle Rock State Park. The car of 17-year-old Katherine Schneider was found on Skyline Boulevard in the same general area.

Katherine was last seen July 5 leaving her home. Her white Honda Accord was found Monday unoccupied.

Officials have not confirmed if the human remains are Katherine's and are awaiting confirmation from the county's Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

Katherine is described as a white female standing at 5 feet 5 inches and is approximately 115 pounds.

She has straight blonde mid-back-length hair and blue eyes.