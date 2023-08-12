Old Town Salinas restaurant to open new location at Carmel Plaza

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- An Old Town Salinas staple is set to open a second location in Carmel soon.

The owners of Villa Azteca say they are opening a new restaurant located at the Carmel Plaza called "Nicolás." The new location will be 5,000 square feet and will have indoor dining, bar seating, and a small outdoor space.

They will serve specialty Michoacan dishes and other Mexican-style food.

They are currently hiring for all positions. The first location opened in 2019.