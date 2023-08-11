Teen hit by vehicle after alleged shoplifting in Greenfield

Skip to Content
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that a 15-year-old would be okay after being hit by a vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Street Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were in the area for reports of a theft from a nearby hardware store nearby the crash. Police determined through witnesses and security camera footage that the juvenile hit had stolen spray paint from the store and was running away when he was hit.

Police said they recovered the stolen merchandise at the crash scene. The juvenile suffered minor, non-life-threatening, injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, fully cooperated with police, and was found not to be at fault.

