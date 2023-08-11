Marina Polynesian group planning benefit concert to help those affected by Maui wildfires

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- One local Polynesian group is working to send aid to the people of Maui impacted by the wildfires.

Louella Sumler, Director of Na Huamana said their main goal right now is to send supplies or money to all the people who need it during this challenging time.

"It's really heartbreaking to see something like this happen," said Sumler. “Where a wildfire just kinda goes across a town, a county and destroys so many things and lives.”

Sumler reacted to the destruction the wildfires caused the town of Lahaina earlier this week.

She said her hula students have family on Maui and they were evacuated due to the fires.

"They were just saying the supplies are getting low there in their community," said Sumler.

The American Red Cross said they have every resource available to help those impacted by the fires.

"We have 240 red crossers from Hawaii and across the U.S. and they're either preparing to leave, they're en route, or they're on the grounds supporting those affected,” said John Ruiz, Regional Disaster Officer, for Northern California Coastal Region.

Ruiz also said Thursday evening they had close to 2,200 overnight shelter stays in the Maui region.

"With our government partners, we provide a safe place for people to stay, food, and emotional support," said Ruiz. "We do have disaster spiritual care workers to provide support."

Sumler is also brainstorming ideas to help out people who've lost everything on the island.

"Our plan is to do a benefit show and kind of collaborate with other organizations in the community to help raise money," said Sumler.

Sumler said she still doesn't know when the concert will be-- but will let KION know as soon as she does. The American Red Cross said they plan on staying on the island as long as they need to, and they are prepared to deploy more people in the next couple of weeks.

Cal Fire says they're also ready to deploy resources if needed.