Greenfield Police investigating shots fired at person inside a vehicle on 3rd Street
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Police is still trying to piece together a shots fired case that occurred on the 200 block of 3rd Sreet Wednesday night.
Police said several individuals approached a victim inside a car and fired multiple times. They missed the driver but did damage the car, said police.
Police canvassed the area, spoke with neighbors, and obtained surveillance video. Investigators say the key to solving the case is still out there.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mattke at 831-233-1302 or Detective Lerma at 831-601-8376.
Remember, it is the strength of our community that has helped us solve crimes in the past. Greenfield is a place where neighbors look out for each other, where we care about each other's safety and well-being. Time and time again, your vigilance, your courage to speak up, has made all the difference.
Together, we can continue to make Greenfield a safe and secure place for everyone. We appreciate your help and thank you for your continued commitment to our community.Greenfield Police