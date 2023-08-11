Greenfield Police investigating shots fired at person inside a vehicle on 3rd Street

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Police is still trying to piece together a shots fired case that occurred on the 200 block of 3rd Sreet Wednesday night.

Police said several individuals approached a victim inside a car and fired multiple times. They missed the driver but did damage the car, said police.

Police canvassed the area, spoke with neighbors, and obtained surveillance video. Investigators say the key to solving the case is still out there.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mattke at 831-233-1302 or Detective Lerma at 831-601-8376.