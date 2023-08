PARKFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) Thursday afternoon at 12:17 p.m., an earthquake registering 4.4 shook throughout South Monterey County.

The quake's epicenter was 4 miles NW of Parkfield, with a depth of 5.9 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

People have reported feeling the quake as far north as Coalinga and as far south as San Luis Obispo, according to the USGS. People also telling KION the quake was felt in the Bradley area.