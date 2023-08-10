Santa Cruz Warriors name Steve Kerr’s son as their next head coach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Warriors have announced a new head coach with a familiar last name.

Son of 9-time NBA Champion Steve Kerr, Nick Kerr, was named head coach of the NBA G-League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors. Nick is entering his third season with the Santa Cruz Warriors after spending the previous three seasons with Golden State in video and player development.

Before that, Nick was with the San Antonio Spurs as a quality assurance assistant where he was responsible for video operations involving opponents’ games, as well as assisting on the court with player development staff.

Nick graduated from the University of San Diego and played for the Toreros basketball team. He then earned his master's degree from UC Berkeley.

Previous head coach, Seth Cooper, will join David Fatoki as Director, of Player Development with Golden State. Fatoki will continue to oversee basketball operations in Santa Cruz.