Otter 841 continues to evade capture, local ice cream shop came up with an otterworldy idea

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sea Otter 841 is quickly becoming one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Santa Cruz area.

Some shirts have been made in her name, plus​ a flavor of ice cream. Sea Otter 841 has gained a lot of local and national attention.

In response—Marianne's Ice Cream shop created a new flavor—"sea otter 841”. It's a cinnamon-caramel ice cream with chunks of Snickerdoodle cookie dough.

"The son of one of my friends was one of the first people who had an encounter with 841, and they were suggesting, maybe you should make a flavor and it'll attract people," said Charlie Wilcox, co-owner of Marianne's Ice Cream shop.

Wilcox said they've been selling the ice cream flavor since last Friday. Zephyr Wildera said he remembers vividly the moment he first saw Otter 841.

"We heard people at the cliff, 'There's an otter attacking your board' We had brought a board with us just to set stuff one while we were diving," said Wildera. "I never thought I'd become interested in it.”

The attention 841 has gotten brought some new issues to light. However, U.S. Fish and Wildlife sent a statement reminding people not​ to harass sea otters after multiple reports from the Santa Cruz area.

Fish and Wildlife said they're still trying to capture 841 at this time.

The otter has been just as elusive as the flavor made in her name, too. It sells out frequently.

“I was very disappointed because I've been looking forward to trying it, I think it's such a clever marketing idea,” said Jeanne Boss, who lives in Santa Cruz.

Business owners at Marianne's Ice Cream shop said they will be donating a portion of their profits for ocean research.

Marianne's Ice Cream Shop said Otter 841 ice cream flavor will be back on Saturday.