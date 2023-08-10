Marina installs pedestrian hybrid beacon on Califronia Avenue
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In an effort to stop traffic crashes the City of Marina has installed a pedestrian hybrid beacon on California Avenue and Marina Heights Drive.
These three signal lights work like so:
- No lights mean keep driving
- Flashing yellow lights means slow down, someone will be crossing
- Solid yellow mean prepare to stop
- Solid red means traffic must stop. Pedestrians have the right of way.
- Flashing red lights means you can treat the light like a stop sign.