Skip to Content
Top Stories

Marina installs pedestrian hybrid beacon on Califronia Avenue

By
Published 3:56 PM

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In an effort to stop traffic crashes the City of Marina has installed a pedestrian hybrid beacon on California Avenue and Marina Heights Drive.

These three signal lights work like so:

  • No lights mean keep driving
  • Flashing yellow lights means slow down, someone will be crossing
  • Solid yellow mean prepare to stop
  • Solid red means traffic must stop. Pedestrians have the right of way.
  • Flashing red lights means you can treat the light like a stop sign.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content