Four inmates stabbed during Salinas Valley State Prison riot

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating a riot that occurred on Wednesday night at Salinas Valley State Prison that resulted in four inmates being stabbed.

The CDCR says at around 6:30 p.m. a riot started at a yard at Salinas Valley State Prison. When officers arrived they used "less-than-lethal options including chemical agents and direct impact rounds" to control the situation.

Four inmates received stab wounds during the fight and were taken to an outside hospital for treatment. Inmate-made weapons were recovered at the scene, said CDCR.

One of the patients was treated and released to SVSP. The conditions of the three remaining patients remains unknown at this time. No staff was injured, per the CDCR.

This is an active investigation and no further details were shared.