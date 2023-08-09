Reports of bomb threat at New Brighton Middle School in Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A letter sent to New Brighton Middle School parents from Soquel Union Elementary School District reports a bomb threat was called in to the school.

The notice is short, reading "All students have been evacuated to the field."

It also says law enforcement is present and investigating and the district will send updates as they're available.

It's unclear at this time if an actual explosive device was found on campus. We have reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies that could be involved with the investigation.

An additional notice from SUESD says students will be taken to Shorelife Church for reunification with their guardians.

Monterey Avenue to Shorelife will be closed at this time so people are advised to use Park Avenue.

Students will need to be checked out before leaving.

Copy of SUESD email sent by a viewer reporting a Bomb Threat at New Brighton Middle School

The district is asking family to not go to campus at this time as law enforcement is investigating.

We've reached out to the district for additional comment as well as Capitola Police and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.