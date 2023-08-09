Rebuilding efforts continue at Pajaro Middle School

PAJARO, CA. (KION-TV): Pajaro Middle School students would normally be getting ready to return to campus next Tuesday—but damage caused by extensive flooding back in March continues to force them to attend other schools nearby.

This photo you see here shows the destruction that Pajaro Middle School endured earlier this year because of the storms the middle school has been closed-- and students had to relocate to a different school.

Mia Lopez is a sixth grader at Lakeview middle school—she said she's anxious about her first day at that school.

"It feels a bit scared because there are some people you don't know, it'll be interesting though to meet new people.” said Lopez.

Pajaro Middle School has been closed when the Pajaro levee breached—back in March. District leaders say the middle school will be under construction for the end of the year.

What does this mean for students?

"One principal will oversee all the teachers, and will oversee the two assistant principals, I've been in touch with the school at Lakeview," said Murry Schekman, Interim Superintendent of Pajaro Valley Unified School District. "The principal has gone out to parks in Pajaro and invited families, and she's come out with popsicles, just to say hello and to let them know she's their principal."

I asked district leaders how the Pajaro Middle School construction process was going, and they said.

"Everything from the ankle on down is brand new," said Schekman. "We are able to get new equipment and some fresh new coat of paint, there's a beautiful new wood floor in the gym, so the school will be sweeten."

According to the district, 90% of the middle school's construction costs will be covered by FEMA.