Paving project to close several Highway 101 on and off-ramps in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans District 5 has announced that a grinding and paving project will result in multiple on and off-ramp closures on Highway 101 in Greenfield.

The closures will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting on Tuesday morning. Caltrans said that more than 1,300 tons of asphalt mix will be used for this project.

Here is a list of off and on-ramps that will be closed during this project.

Tuesday, August 15

Northbound US 101 Walnut Avenue off-ramp will be closed.

Wednesday, August 16

Northbound US 101 Oak Avenue on-ramp will be closed.

Thursday, August 17

Northbound US 101 Thorne Road off-ramp will be closed.

Friday August 18

Northbound US 101 Thorne Road on-ramp will be closed.

Monday August 21

Southbound US 101 Thorne off-ramp will be closed.

Tuesday, August 22

Southbound US 101 off-ramp to Soledad Prison will be closed.