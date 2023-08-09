Man dies in Monterey County deputy-involved shooting along Hyland Drive in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Salinas.

The sheriff's office says they received a 9-1-1 call Tuesday night about a man armed with a knife in their home along Hyland Drive.

Multiple Monterey County deputies arrived on the scene at which point they say they encountered a man armed with a knife.

The man was then "engaged" and was shot by deputies at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the man died at the scene and no deputies were injured.

We're working to find out additional information on this developing story