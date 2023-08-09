Four deputies on paid administrative leave after deadly shooting along Hyland Drive in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE AUGUST 10, 2023, at 5:10 p.m.- The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man armed with a knife.

The district attorney's office says four deputies are on paid administrative leave, as is the protocol for deputy-involved shootings. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says two of their deputies fired at the suspect.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office does not use body cameras and there were no cameras inside the home at the time of teh incident, said the district attorney's office.

Interviews are pending and this is an ongoing investigation.

Man dies in Monterey County deputy-involved shooting along Hyland Drive in Salinas

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Salinas.

The sheriff's office says they received a 9-1-1 call Tuesday night about a man armed with a knife in their home along Hyland Drive.

Multiple Monterey County deputies arrived on the scene at which point they say they encountered a man armed with a knife.

The man was then "engaged" and was shot by deputies at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the man died at the scene and no deputies were injured.

We're working to find out additional information on this developing story