Salinas High School to have inaugural varsity Girls Flag Football season in the Fall

By
today at 5:37 PM
Published 5:33 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Back in February Califronia voted to make flag football a girl's high school sport. Salinas High School announced its plans for a varsity flag football team for the Fall semester of 2023.

The Salinas Union High School District said that the first practice is scheduled for August 21. They have currently 35 girls rostered.

The game schedule is still in progress. Anyone interested can still register by going here and clicking on the registration tab.

Kalah Ishimaru is currently listed as the Head Coach for the team on the school's flag football page.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

