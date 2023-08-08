North Salinas incoming freshman ranks 7th in the nation for 400 meters in Track

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Here along the Central Coast a local athlete continues to make headlines on the track.

Clara Adams was competing at the Junior Olympics in Eugene Oregon this week. Repping the Central Coast Cheetahs.

An incoming North Salinas Freshman had an incredible outing, earning All-American honors in the process.

She would finish the 400m first with a time of 56.96. Earning her the ranking of seventh in the nation she also had a new personal best in the 200m with a time of 24.79.