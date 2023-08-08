Skip to Content
Top Stories

North Salinas incoming freshman ranks 7th in the nation for 400 meters in Track

By
today at 2:30 PM
Published 2:20 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Here along the Central Coast a local athlete continues to make headlines on the track.

Clara Adams was competing at the Junior Olympics in Eugene Oregon this week. Repping the Central Coast Cheetahs.

An incoming North Salinas Freshman had an incredible outing, earning All-American honors in the process.

She would finish the 400m first with a time of 56.96. Earning her the ranking of seventh in the nation she also had a new personal best in the 200m with a time of 24.79.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content