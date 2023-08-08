Hollister School District hit with a string of vandalism a week before start of school

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- School vandalism, multiple schools in the Hollister school district have been targeted. The district has now hired security.

Windows shattered, graffiti painted, and damaged playgrounds-- that's what's happening at public schools in the Hollister School District.

Karen Garcia is a mother and a grandmother, who is not pleased with the news.

"There's such a lack of respect for each other, a lack of respect for property, a lack of respect for authority,” said Garcia.

Sources telling KION Calaveras & Cerra Vista elementary schools were both vandalized. Garcia has two grandchildren that attend Cerra Vista. She has several concerns.

"If they're targeting while they're out of school, they're just going to get more bold, whose to say they're not going to do something? we've seen it around the country," said Garcia.

Hollister school district superintendent Erika Sanchez said, via email, that there has been an uptick of vandalism district-wide. It’s costing the schools money and resources. She also said the district has security cameras at all the schools.

Garcia thinks if these vandalism incidents are out of control.

"What do we need iron gates? 20 feet high? and who knows if they can get over those." said Garcia.

Hollister school district superintendent García tells me the district will be moving forward with the 2.3 million in funds to upgrade all existing playgrounds.

We've reached out to Hollister police to see if they're investigating the vandalism incidents, and we have yet to hear back.