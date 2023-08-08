Hollister School District hires extra security to counter recent vandalism

Courtesy: Hollister School District

HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- With students heading back to the classroom this month, the Hollister School District is seeing an uptick in vandalism.

To counter this, the district is upping its safety by hiring a security firm.

There will be security patrolling the grounds at night while school leaders are looking to replace the damaged items.

The Hollister School District says playground construction projects have been pushed back because of the vandalism that happens at night, and it's not just the playground that's been damaged.

Some windows were smashed, graffiti painted on classrooms and office buildings, and the cement ripped out of the ground.

The district says it's also found signs of alcohol-related litter on campus.

The district is working now to get these damages repaired before the first day of school next Thursday.

Back in March, the Hollister School District announced that $2.4 million would be used to upgrade all existing playground surfaces.