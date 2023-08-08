Enrollment numbers at UC Santa Cruz increase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz saw their acceptance rate rise by 44.5 percent according to the university.

UC Santa Cruz said that 34 percent of first generation students will attending in the fall semester. 37 percent of those students are from low income families.

"We are excited to welcome such a talented and diverse group of first year and transfer students to UC Santa Cruz," said Chancellor Cynthia Larive. "Their passion for learning and commitment to making a positive impact on society aligns perfectly with our university's values and mission."

The university also extended offers to 1,723 African American high school and college transfer students as well as 11,206 Latinx high school and transfer students and 304 students of Native American decent.

UC Santa Cruz received applications from over 79,000 applicants. They will welcome more than 5,500 new students when the fall quarter begins on Sept. 28.