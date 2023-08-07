New California Bill prepares for next wet season

PAJARO, CALIF. (KION-TV)- While we're at the tail end of our summer months, state leaders are already thinking about the next set of winter storms.

Governor Newsom is signing an executive order to prepare for the next wet season.

This new order will allow affected cities like here in Pajaro to accelerate to fix levees and river channel capacities to counter the high water flows.

It'll also suspend some environmental and resources protection laws that agencies have to follow for emergency levee repair and debris removal.

Some of those suspensions include:

The California Environmental Quality Act.

Waste discharge requirements laws and regulations implemented by the water boards.

Lake and stream-bed alteration agreement laws and regulations put in place by Fish and Wildlife.

Newsom and the state legislature committed $8.6 billion towards water resilience.