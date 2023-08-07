Skip to Content
Hollister High inviting female student-athletes to join new Girls Flag Football program

Published 4:45 PM

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Hollister High School is asking interested female student athletes to join its new Girls Flag Football program.

The program starts August 21, with many openings available. The squads won't be split by Varsity and Junior Varsity teams either.

Hollister High says Girls Flag Football is a 7-on-7 format, with all players on offense eligible to catch a forward pass.

The school also says scheduling will be on a school-by-school basis with some schools working to field varsity teams.

All student-athletes must be cleared for participation before the August 21 start date.

To sign up, contact the Activities Clerk at 831-637-5831 ext. 340 or email bdoty@sbhsd.k12.ca.us

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

