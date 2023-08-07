Gov. Gavin Newsom signs executive order to expedite Pajaro levee repairs before the upcoming wet season

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order last week-- to help prepare for the next wet season and to help fix levee repairs for affected communities like Pajaro

"Another wet season is coming, do you fear that it can be worse?"

"Oh yeah, yes, especially because it's not fixed, it's really scary.” said Elia Sosa, who lives in Pajaro.

Sosa and her family are in the process of rebuilding their home in Pajaro. Their home severely damaged when the levee breached back in March.

She thinks work needs to be done now.

"Honestly, it took them a long time to try to help us, maybe this time, they can just fix the levee and make it happen.” said Sosa.

I asked Monterey County Supervisor Glenn church for an update.

“The repairs on that river are really on the hands of the army corps of engineers right now, and I know they're moving ahead getting the contractors lined up,” said Monterey County Supervisor Church. “So, they can get up there and get the three major breaches that occurred.”

Church said the Pajaro levee repairs will start by the end of summer.

“It is scheduled to be in, to be worked on, before the rain, I mean, to be finished before the rain.” said Monterey County Supervisor Church. “So, we should have a stronger levee than we had last year.”

One of the reasons why governor Gavin Newsom's executive order was possible-- was because state leaders were committed to have over 500,000,000 in the 2023-2024 state budget to help support flood response and projects.

We also reached out to the Army Corps of engineer to ask for the status of the Pajaro River levee, and we have not heard back.