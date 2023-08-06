Santa Cruz County Supervisor Zach Friend will not seek reelection

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A familiar face with the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors will not be seeking reelection in 2024.

District 2 Supervisor Zach Friend has announced that he will not be seeking a fourth term in office. Friend is currently in his third term as District 2 Supervisor after being originally elected in 2012 and winning re-elections in 2016 and 2020.

Friend's district includes the areas of Aptos, Seacliff, Rio Del Mar, Corralitos, Freedom and the Pajaro River Basin. His district also includes parts of Watsonville and Freedom.

Friend previously worked for the Santa Cruz Police Department as a crime analyst and a public information officer. He also worked for the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and served on the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

“Representing this County has been the nonpareil opportunity of a lifetime.” Supervisor Friend said. “We are a region blessed with the most caring people, unrivaled natural gifts and unmatched innovation. The privilege of representing our area has been remarkable.”

Friend will serve the remainder of his term which ends in Jan. 2025. His seat will be up for election in March 2024.