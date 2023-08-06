Otter 841 Ice Cream now available

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Otter 841 mania is in full effect as a Santa Cruz ice cream shop has honored her with an ice cream flavor.

Marianne's in Santa Cruz announced on their social media pages on Sunday that the Otter 841 ice cream is now available.

The ice cream is made up of cinnamon caramel ice cream laced with snickerdoodle dough chunks courtesy of Pacific Cookie.

Marianne's said that the ice cream is cute, sweet, and local but has a bit of a bite.

The otter has gained a following since it continues to evade capture from U.S. Fish and Wildlife since June when she has taken over surfboards and kayaks in Santa Cruz.

Local businesses in Santa Cruz have also seen the benefits of Otter 841 evading capture as well.