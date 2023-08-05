Watsonville Strawberry Pizza not my jam

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- I think I found what will unite us as a people. For years the "Does pineapple belong on pizza?" debate has torn families and friends apart and has created a civil war not seen in this country since 1985.

I myself am on team pineapple on pizza. The combo of sweet and salty has long been an iconic duo that can be mentioned in the same breath with other legendary pairings like peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Anyone who disagrees has no taste buds and I can't fix bad taste (kidding I value all food opinion).

In Watsonville, for the iconic Strawberry Festival, one local pizza place decided to take it a step further. Corralitos PIZZA decided to fly to close to the sun and make a strawberry pizza for the big weekend.

It's a cheese pizza with strawberries, that in itself is not offensive. Then they decided to add some strawberry jelly, or some sort of preserve, on top and that's when my taste buds loudly said "NO!"

It brings up the age-old saying "Just because you can, doesn't mean that you should."

The pizza itself was super yummy, the sauce was nice and the cheese was stringy. Go check out Corralitos if you want local pizza.

I just couldn't understand why they added extra sweetness to strawberries that are already sweet on their own. You don't put pineapple jelly on Hawaiian pizza... Actually, you don't put jelly on pizza at all! Why is there jelly on my pizza?

I felt if this was strictly a dessert pizza or a ham pizza with just strawberries it would have been a slam dunk.

As is it's missing the mark, but I understand the idea is novel and fun enough to make everyone want to try it. Heck, that's how they got me.