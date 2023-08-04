San Miguel man held on nearly $3 million bail for suspected sexual abuse of a minor

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man Tuesday for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

In June of 2023, the victim came forward about her sexual abuse at the hands of Hugo S. Chavez, per deputies. Chavez was identified as the suspect through an investigation and forensic interview of the victim.

On Tuesday Chavez was contacted at his home on the 75000 block of Hidden Creek Road in San Miguel. He agreed to an interview with deputies and admitted to having sex with the victim, per deputies.

He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for five felony charges including contact with a minor intending to have sex, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and sexual battery. He is being held on a $2,900,000 bail.

The investigation is still ongoing. Deputies ask if you were a victim to call Detective Rafael Garcia at 831-755-3914 or Detective Sergeant Nicholas Kennedy at 831- 755-3773 of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division.