Salinas man faces 36 years for sex trafficking and molestation of a minor

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a 29-year-old Salinas man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor.

On Wednesday, Kevin Michael Chappell pled guilty to three counts of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sex purposes, nine counts of using a minor to create child sexual abuse material, and two counts of dissuading a victim from reporting a crime. This is on top of other counts including oral copulation of a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, penetration with a foreign object, and child abuse, said Pacioni.

Chappell is facing 36 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation at his sentencing on August 20, 2023. These charges count as two strikes towards California's "Three-Strikes" law, meaning he will not have to register as a sex offender for life.

"Between October 25, 2021, and April 1, 2022, Chappell engaged in an unlawful relationship with a 16-year-old, Jane Doe, resulting in Chappell coercing her to engage in numerous sex acts with him and with a separately charged suspect, Adrian Cardenas," said Pacioni.

Cardenas was sentenced on March 24, 2023, to eight years and eight months in state prison for sexually assaulting Jane Doe.

Chappell was initially arrested and charged on March 21, 2023, with child abuse. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrived at Rogge Road for a report of Chappell beating Jane Doe in a vehicle, said Pacioni.

Investigators later learned there was a sexual relationship between the two after discovering calls that indicated so. More evidence was then discovered, including videos of Chappell, Cardenas, and Jane Doe engaging in sexual acts, messages between Chappell and Cardenas negotiating sexual contact with Jane Doe, and various forms and amounts for payment.