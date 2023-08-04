Skip to Content
One man dead after shooting in Watsonville on McKenzie Avenue

Calista Silva KION
By
Updated
today at 2:04 PM
Published 1:17 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville is currently at the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred around 10 a.m. on the 800 block of McKenzie Avenue.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls regarding gunshots in the area around that time. Police found a 23-year-old man near a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical aid was rendered but the man died on the scene from his injuries.

Police currently have no suspect information available for release. According to investigators, this is an isolated incident.

McKenzie and Tuttle Avenue and surrounding streets will remain closed for several hours while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 831-471-1151.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

