Skip to Content
Top Stories

Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership

By
Published 10:22 AM

BY RALPH D. RUSSOUpdated 10:04 AM PDT, August 4, 2023Share

The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership in the conference, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were finalizing an official agreement and announcement.

The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve.

When it’s done, they will become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast, joining USC and UCLA.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content