SPCA Monterey County hosting free microchip events

Published 6:12 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The SPCA Monterey County will be hosting two free microchip events over the next two weekends in August.

The microchip events will take place on Saturday Aug. 5 and Saturday Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SPCA Monterey County located on 1002 Monterey Salinas Highway in Salinas.

Microchipping will be available for all cats, dogs, and rabbits. SPCA Monterey County says that 87% of stray animals in their facility do not have a tag, microchip or a collar.

The SPCA will also have free collars and tags available during these microchipping events while supplies last.

