Meeting to be held for approval of permits for new Ferris wheel at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Planning Commission is expected to discuss the potential approval of permits pertaining to the eventual construction of a new Ferris wheel at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk on Thursday night.

On the Agenda for the 7 p.m. meeting, there is a recommendation for the commission to "acknowledge the environmental determination and approve the Special Use Permit, Coastal Permit, and Design Permit." The boardwalk has been without a Ferris wheel since mid-2017 when they removed the most recent one that was built in 1959.

The new Ferris wheel is planned to be across from the Giant Dipper rollercoaster and next to the Sea Swing, replacing the Rock & Roll ride. The proposed name is The Chance Wheel.

2,200 square feet will be set aside in total and the ride will include 15 gondolas that can seat up to four adults and six children at a time. The proposed height is 68 feet

"The color of the Chance Wheel consists of a blue wheel and spokes, with alternating yellow, orange and pink gondolas. The ride will be illuminated with theatrical lighting, with the exception of red-spectrum lights which are prohibited to address any concerns related to bird-safe development," states the agenda item.

To read the full proposal, check below: