27-year-old man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at a Watsonville laundromat

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police have arrested 27-year-old Joel Navarro after he allegedly exposed himself to multiple woman at a Watsonville laundromat.

The incident took place on July 15 on the 1200 block of Main Street around 5:30 p.m. Officers said that the owner of the laundromat was able to identify Navarro as the suspect.

Watsonville Police are looking for anyone else who might have been a victim of his alleged crimes.

Photo of Joel Navarro who is alleged to have exposed himself at a Watsonville laundromat. Photo courtesy of Watsonville Police.

Police said that Navarro was wearing a gray hooded sweater, black sweatpants and red shoes on the night of July 15.

Navarro has been booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on multiple charges included sexual battery, attempted sexual battery and indecent exposure.

If any other victims were inappropriately exposed to Navarro, you are asked to contact Watsonville Police.