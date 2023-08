WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said that a 17-year-old has been booked into Juvenile Hall after stabbing a family member on Tuesday night.

Police said a man in his 40s is recovering after being found stabbed three times in the area of Freedom Boulevard and Blanca Lane. He was taken to hospital and later released.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall for attempted murder.