Five puppies up for adoption at Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter said they have five new foster puppies up for adoption.

"Barry, Noho, Hank, Sally, and Jean have been hanging out with us for the past week and are the most loving, smart, playful, and hilarious bunch," said the shelter.

Adoptions are first come first serve! You can see all the available animals here.

All adoptions require proof of home ownership or landlord approval, said the shelter. If the animal is in Foster Care, bring in your adoption application and schedule an appointment and you can call 831-454-7200.