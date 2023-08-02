All National Parks to free admission for anniversary of Great American Lands Day

The National Park Service wants to remind nature lovers that Friday, August 4, there will be no entrance fee to enter any National Park.

If you've ever wanted to explore the Pinnacles, Fremont Peak State Park, and Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park now is your chance to do so for free! Friday is a celebration of the passing of the Great American Outdoor Act.

"The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), passed in 2020, provides funding to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands," said the National Park Service. "The legislation established the National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund and guaranteed permanent funding for the existing Land and Water Conservation Fund."