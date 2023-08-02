1 in 4 new cars sold in California were zero-emission vehicles in the second quarter of 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- At least 1 in every 4 new cars sold in California last quarter were zero-emission vehicles according to Governor Gavin Newsom's office.

"The proof is in the numbers: 1 in 4 new cars sold in our state are zero-emission – and thanks to our unparalleled incentives that make it cheaper than ever, we’re not leaving anyone behind," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the California Energy Commission, that 25.4% of all new cars sold throughout the state were zero emission in the second quarter of 2023.

Graph shows the increase of zero emission vehicle sales in California increasing since 2011. Photo courtesy of Governor Newsom's Office

The California Energy Commission also said that 125,939 zero emission vehicles were sold in California in the second quarter of 2023. The total zero emission sales to date in California are 1,623,211 which surpassed the state's goal of selling 1.5 million zero emission vehicles.

At least 34 percent of new zero emission vehicle sales sold in the United States were sold in California according to the Veloz EV Market Report.

In August 2022, California air regulators voted to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035.