Vallejo to name a street after iconic rapper E-40

By KTVU staff

VALLEJO, Calif. - The Vallejo City Council has chosen to honor the local ties of the well-known rapper and business mogul E-40, with a street in his name.

The council approved the naming of a mile-long stretch of Magazine Street in South Vallejo as "E-40 Way," commemorating the artist's formative years in the area.

In 2015, E-40, born Earl Stevens, released a song titled "Magazine Street," a tribute to the neighborhood where he spent his childhood.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of E-40's first album.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place later this year.