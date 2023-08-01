Vallejo to name a street after iconic rapper E-40
By KTVU staff
VALLEJO, Calif. - The Vallejo City Council has chosen to honor the local ties of the well-known rapper and business mogul E-40, with a street in his name.
The council approved the naming of a mile-long stretch of Magazine Street in South Vallejo as "E-40 Way," commemorating the artist's formative years in the area.
In 2015, E-40, born Earl Stevens, released a song titled "Magazine Street," a tribute to the neighborhood where he spent his childhood.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of E-40's first album.
The dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place later this year.