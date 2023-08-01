US narrowly advances in Women’s World Cup

It wasn’t the performance that the US was looking for, but the result means it still progresses into the last 16.

The reigning champion looked slow and sloppy against Portugal and will need to drastically improve if it’s to win a third consecutive title in Australia and New Zealand.

US star Lindsey Horan was keen to focus on the positives after the game but recognizes the need for improvement.

“I’m very confident in this team,” she said after the match.

“Obviously, this is not the performance that anyone wanted to see, or we felt like we could do.

“I think we need more and we build off of that. You’re going to see a better team in the round of 16.”

It is sentiment echoed by Horan’s teammate, Kelley O’Hara.

“The group stage is in the rearview. We’ll learn our lessons, take what we need from here and move forward.”