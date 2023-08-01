The story behind a pre-game ceremony involving youth soccer players and pros

SEASIDE, Calif., (KMUV-TV) - Emotions run high inside a football stadium, both in the stands and on the field. But a group of fans are especially eager to fulfill their dreams. These are the children who accompany teams before a match.

Youth soccer team, Integrity F.C., lived this experience to the fullest, as some children even greeted their favorite players from afar at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, during the match between Monterey Bay F.C., and Phoenix Rising.

"If it was a surprise, I didn't know, I feel very good, it was a very good experience," said Horacio Gómez Jr., Integrity player.

This tradition has become very common in the world of soccer during the pre-game ceremony. Even the FIFA organization has carried out this practice since 2002 when it signed a contract with UNICEF to promote the children's campaign “Saying Yes to Children.”

Monterey Bay F.C. is no exception, as they walked alongside the Integrity Children's Sports Club before Saturday's game.

The Crips and Kelp says local teams can request to participate, or like FIFA it is granted. It all depends on the movement or campaign that is represented. A total of 22 children attended this specific ceremony.

Integrity F.C. and many other youth teams are participate in this ceremony for a number of reasons: to maintain the innocence of the game, promote a campaign, fulfill a child's dream, and foster a healthy image, according to Sportsmanor.

"Today I felt very happy, also nervous because I was on camera with people, but I liked it, and I would like to do it again," said Sebastián Carrasco, a member of the Integrity sports club.

"The Walking Children," as the UNION team has called it, there is another group of children who are part of the pitch. 10 children from local teams are also selected to serve as "Ball Carriers," who are in charge of receiving, passing, and maintaining the flow of the game every time a ball leaves the field.

To culminate their dream night, the children had the opportunity to play a friendly match with each other during half-time.

“It is something that helps them a lot, because they have dreams and the fact of stepping on the field where there are professional players, lets them know that anything is possible,” said Horacio Gómez, technical director for Integrity F.C.