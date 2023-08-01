Marina Police looking for attempted robbery suspect that forced elementary school lockdown

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police need the public's help looking for a man who is wanted for a strong-armed robbery in front of Marina Vista Elementary School on Tuesday.

Police arrived after reports at 11:05 a.m. of an assault that occurred at 390 Carmel Avenue. The victim was walking on Carmel Avenue when a silver GMC Terrain SUV stopped and a male passenger exited.

The male suspect approached the suspect and demanded his wallet and cell phone. The male suspect then assaulted the victim and left him with minor injuries, said police.

"The victim fled onto the school grounds, entering the main office. The suspect chased the victim but stopped just prior to entering the school," said Marina Police.

Marina Vista Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to protocol before notifying the police.

The suspect ran back to the vehicle which was being driven by an unidentified white female adult with blonde hair. They were last seen driving east on Carmel Avenue.

When it was determined that there was no longer a threat to the school, staff lifted their lockdown and the first day of school resumed, said police.

The male suspect was identified as Michael Richardson, 43, of Salinas. He is described as a black male adult, 5-11, 240 lbs. with multiple tattoos including lips on the right side of his neck and “Jamaica” on his left arm.

Richardson is wanted on charges of attempted strong-armed robbery and also currently has a felony no-bail warrant for his arrest for violating his Post Release Community Supervision, said police. Anyone with information is asked to call Marina Police at 831-384-7575.