Inter-Garrison Road Reconstruction project to start on Wednesday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A stretch of roadway between Cal State University Monterey Bay and the East Garrison will be getting reworked starting on Wednesday morning.

The County of Monterey public works department will be working on the Inter-Garrison Road Reconstruction project starting on Wednesday morning. The work will be focused on Abrams Drive to Sherman Boulevard will starting at 7 a.m. The work will involve pulverizing and recycling the existing pavement surface in place and placing an asphalt concrete overlay.

The work will improve the rideability of the road and extend the pavement life. The majority of the road work is expected to be done between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with minimal nighttime work.

There will be temporary traffic control measures in place such as lane closures, one lane reversible traffic control and detours.

Here is where the work is expected to be done and the detour maps listed right here.

Wednesday Aug. 2- Inter-Garrison Road, from Abrams Drive to Schoonover Road, will be closed in both

directions from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. for pavement repair work. A detour through Abrams

Drive and Schoonover Rd will be in place.

August 3 to August 11- Inter-Garrison Road, from Schoonover Road to Sherman Boulevard will be closed in both directions of traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pavement reconstruction. There will be a detour through Reservation Road, Imjin Parkway and Abrams Drive will be in place. At the end of each day, the road will be open to traffic in both directions.

The estimated construction cost is $1.8 million. The work is expected to last through August 2023.