California Green Business Network helping Hispanic business owners with sustainability practices

With new laws approved by the Governor of California, the state faces changes in electricity consumption, electric cars, and environmental pollution.

Hispanic business owners in California can now benefit from some sustainable programs.

California Green Networks or (GREEN) is a statewide program that allows Hispanic businesses to learn about renewable and sustainable energy, while people make changes in their businesses, they can save money and in turn, make a positive change towards the environment.

These services have helped Latin businesses, save up to $20,000 a year in water and electricity consumption. In addition, working under the Simplified Savings Program also helps businesses with incentives.

"Just imagine upgrading your lighting, heating, air conditioning and heating to new machines that will help you consume much less electrical energy. The company redes verdes, offers sizes frequently. The nearest reports will talk about the conversion of gas cars to electric cars," said Luiz Vizcardo, a Bilingual Sustainability Consultant.