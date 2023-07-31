Man killed in crash while on charity cycling ride on San Miguel Canyon Road

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) - A 60-year-old Burbank man was killed over the weekend after being struck by a car while traveling on San Miguel Canyon Road in Prunedale.



He's being identified as Roy Wiegand and his friends tell us he was on a month-long charity ride, raising money for the Navajo Nation.



Roy Wiegand was a few hundred miles away from completing his 2,500 mile long charity ride when he was hit by a truck Saturday night on San Miguel Canyon Road.



According to the California Highway Patrol, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.



"He was the most friendliest, positive, caring person anyone could ever meet. one of those guys who lights up the room," said Steve Ferguson, a friend of Roy Wiegand.



This was not Wiegand's first ride, he was a bicyclist who traveled across parts of the west coast in support of his favorite causes.



"Every year he chose a cause to generate press and raise money," said Ferguson.

This time he was raising money for the Navajo Water Project.



His goal, raising $25,000 and bring clean drinking water and solar power to people in the Navajo Nation.

he was only about 300 miles from completing his mission.



"He left Burbank and rode towards Gallup, New Mexico. and then to Flagstaff and then to Las Vegas through Death Valley, and San Francisco and then Santa Cruz," Ferguson said. "And he was going back to Santa Monica at the end of the ride."



His last stop before making the trip back was Santa Cruz. From there he updated everyone on Facebook saying he was going to ride to King City. It was on his way there that tragedy struck.



"Santa Cruz is supposed to be the best for bicycling. Not the deadliest," said Ferguson.

Ferguson was shocked to hear about Roy's death.

"I'm familiar with that road, and it's not my favorite, but there's plenty of cyclists on it and very few problems," said Ferguson.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision is still under investigation but drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.



During this year's ride, Wiegand raised over 20-thousand dollars. His goal was 25-thousand.

The mission and charity work continues and for anyone who wishes to donate to the Navajo Water Project.



Roy leaves behind a wife and two kids.