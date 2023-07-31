Forward progress has stopped at two acres on Horse Fire on Highway 101 and Echo Valley Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE ON JULY 31, 2023 AT 5:16 PM- CAL FIRE BEU says that forward progress on the Horse Fire has stopped at two acres and is 30 percent contained.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. after the fire spread from a car fire along Highway 101 and Echo Valley Road.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that there is still heavy traffic on Southbound Highway 101 in the Pruendale/Aromas area.

Deputies have completed evacuation orders on Vista Drive.

Car fire spreads to vegetation along Highway 101 and Echo Valley Road

Firefighters are at the scene of a car fire that spread to vegetation along Highway 101 and Echo Valley Road Monday afternoon.

CAL FIRE is reporting three to five structures are threatened as a result and the fire is holding at about an acre.

Crews at the scene said the vehicle is a total loss but no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says homes on Vista Drive will need to evacuate as crews continue to attempt to put out the fire.