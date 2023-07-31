Car fire spreads to vegetation along Highway 101 and Echo Valley Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Firefighters are at the scene of a car fire that spread to vegetation along Highway 101 and Echo Valley Road Monday afternoon.

CAL FIRE is reporting three to five structures are threatened as a result and the fire is holding at about an acre.

Crews at the scene said the vehicle is a total loss but no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says homes on Vista Drive will need to evacuate as crews continue to attempt to put out the fire.